Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.83. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

