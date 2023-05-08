Lee Bagwell Purchases 2,329 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) VP Lee Bagwell acquired 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,682.99. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Bagwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Lee Bagwell bought 100 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $909.00.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $8.91. 43,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

