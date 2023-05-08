LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,643 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.74% of American Financial Group worth $203,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.96. 19,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

