LSV Asset Management Has $229.18 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,910 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.47% of Nexstar Media Group worth $229,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,217. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

