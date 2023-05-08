LSV Asset Management Has $443.57 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,198,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,136 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $443,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,352. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

