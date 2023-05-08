LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541,871 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Cisco Systems worth $522,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 1,722,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,159,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.