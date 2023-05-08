LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of Dell Technologies worth $243,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 823,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,600. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

