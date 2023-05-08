LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $253,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 92,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,443,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingredion Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

