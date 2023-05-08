LSV Asset Management Sells 15,287 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.09% of Best Buy worth $193,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 173,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,981. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.