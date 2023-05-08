LSV Asset Management Sells 296,830 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,830 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $308,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after acquiring an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amdocs by 4,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 290,072 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,308,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 692,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DOX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

