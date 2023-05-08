LSV Asset Management Sells 544,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,037,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 544,000 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.72% of Regions Financial worth $345,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.38. 1,576,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,185. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

