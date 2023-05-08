M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $269,955,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,295. The stock has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

