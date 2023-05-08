M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 233 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $187.34. 81,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

