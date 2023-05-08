M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 760 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.39. 882,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

