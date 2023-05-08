M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,524 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,195,475 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 779.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

LEVI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,149. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

