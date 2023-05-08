M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.52. 1,565,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

