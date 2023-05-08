M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. National Grid makes up approximately 2.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. 92,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,404. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($13.37) in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,275 ($15.93) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

