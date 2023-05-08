M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

