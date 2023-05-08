M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.39. 641,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,439. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

