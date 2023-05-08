Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGA. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $53.98 on Monday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.