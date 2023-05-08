Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 507,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.