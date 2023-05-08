ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.