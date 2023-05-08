ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup
In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
