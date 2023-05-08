Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOR. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Masonite International stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 181,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,732. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

