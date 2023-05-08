Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.3% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.70. 1,127,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $355.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,733 shares of company stock worth $140,704,056 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

