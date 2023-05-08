Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of MTCH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Match Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

