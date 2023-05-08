Matthew C. Harris Sells 2,839,394 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,495. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several brokerages have commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

