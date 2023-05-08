McGinn Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.2% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,080,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,279,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

