McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.10-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.28.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.56. 1,142,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,147. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.07.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Featured Articles
