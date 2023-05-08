McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.10-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.28.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.56. 1,142,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,147. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.07.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

