Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,628,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

