Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock remained flat at $117.68 during trading hours on Monday. 2,168,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

