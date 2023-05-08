Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,400. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

