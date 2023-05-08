Michael P. Kehoe Sells 3,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL traded up $5.30 on Monday, reaching $333.73. 74,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,961. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.