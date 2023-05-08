Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $15.83 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

