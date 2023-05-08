Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) Insider Sells A$381,522.99 in Stock

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Rating) insider Kelvin Flynn sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$72.94 ($48.30), for a total value of A$381,522.99 ($252,664.23).

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Mineral Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $1.00. Mineral Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.