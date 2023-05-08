Mizuho Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -98.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Tripadvisor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

