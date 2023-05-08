MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 930 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.61. 217,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,035. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

