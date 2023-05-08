MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 2,259 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203,361. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.