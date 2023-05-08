MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $195.74. The company had a trading volume of 174,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $221.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

