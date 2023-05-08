MMA Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.07. 52,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,957. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.