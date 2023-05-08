MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,294,000 after purchasing an additional 390,044 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,159. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

