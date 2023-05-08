MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.67. 7,876,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,985,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.