MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,613 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. 835,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

