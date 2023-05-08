Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

