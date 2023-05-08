Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $527.00 at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $522.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 10.4 %

MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,005 shares of company stock worth $46,075,819. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.