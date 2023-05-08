Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

