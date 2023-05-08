Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.74.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

