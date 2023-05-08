Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $62.50 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. Cfra downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.74.

MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after buying an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

