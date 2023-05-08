Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Trimmed by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCO traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $304.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.50.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

