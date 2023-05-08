Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $183.69 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $183.69 million and $5.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00055852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00038323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,949,704 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

