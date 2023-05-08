Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 10,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.56. 3,989,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.